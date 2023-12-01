Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pediatric melatonin use is increasingly prevalent in the U.S. despite limited research on its efficacy and long-term safety. The current study investigated factors contributing to parents' decisions whether to give children melatonin.



METHODS: Parents of children 1.0-13.9 years completed an online questionnaire on children's health, sleep, and melatonin use. Parents who reported giving melatonin to their child were asked open-ended follow-up questions on why their child takes melatonin and why they stopped (if applicable). Responses were assigned to categories through thematic coding.



RESULTS: Data were analyzed on 212 children who either consumed melatonin in the past 30 days (n = 131) or took melatonin previously (n = 81). Among children who recently took melatonin, 51.1 % exhibited bedtime resistance and 46.2 % had trouble falling asleep. Parents most commonly gave children melatonin to: help them fall asleep (49.3 %), wind down before bedtime (22.7 %), facilitate changes in their sleep routine (17.5 %), and/or change their circadian rhythm (11.4 %). Parents stopped giving melatonin because their child did not need it anymore (32.0 %), experienced negative side effects (9.3 %), and/or concerns about health and safety (13.3 %). Finally, parents initiated melatonin use on their own (50.0 %), were encouraged by a friend or family member (27.4 %), and/or followed the recommendation of a health provider (48.1 %).



CONCLUSIONS: Parents administered melatonin to children for a number of reasons and discontinued melatonin based on their own observations of a variety of effects. Parents frequently initiated use without the recommendation of a medical professional. Further research on indications and efficacy of melatonin and wider dissemination of guidelines are needed to help parents make informed decisions regarding children's sleep health.

Language: en