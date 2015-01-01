Abstract

Physical activity, sport, and physical education share many similar qualities with trauma-informed practice, including promoting relationships, inclusion, and physical and mental well-being. There is growing research and programs that incorporate trauma-informed practices into physical activity programs for young people. The aim of this systematic review was to explore current evidence-based, Trauma-Informed Physical Activity programs for young people. Four databases were searched using the Preferred Reporting Items of Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses guidelines for systematic reviews. The search identified 19 studies that highlighted most Trauma-Informed Physical Activity programs reviewed resulted in positive social, emotional, behavioral, and academic outcomes for children and adolescents. However, further research and randomized control trials are required to understand the longitudinal outcomes of Trauma-Informed Physical Activity programs for children and adolescents. Program facilitators reported on the benefits of support and professional development opportunities for trauma awareness to administer Trauma-Informed Physical Activity programs with children and young people. Implications from this study emphasize the importance of the continued design, delivery, and research of Trauma-Informed Physical Activity programs for young people exposed to trauma.

