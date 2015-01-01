SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Langley EB, O'Leary DJ, Gross JJ, Shiota MN. Affect. Sci. 2023; 4(4): 702-710.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s42761-023-00190-5

PMID

38156256

PMCID

PMC10751272

Abstract

Stressful experiences frequently lead to increased consumption of unhealthy foods, high in sugar and fat yet low in nutrients. Can emotion regulation help break this link? In a laboratory experiment (N = 200), participants were encouraged to ruminate on a current, distressing personal problem, followed by instruction to use a specific emotion regulation strategy for managing feelings around that problem (challenge appraisal, relaxation/distraction, imagined social support, no-instruction control). Participants then spent 15 min on an anagram task in which 80% of items were unsolvable-a frustrating situation offering a second, implicit opportunity to use the regulation strategy. During the anagram task they had free access to a snack basket containing various options. Analyses revealed significant differences among regulation conditions in consumption of candy versus healthy snack options; challenge appraisal led to the healthiest snack choices, imagined social support to the least healthy snack choices.

Language: en

Keywords

Stress; Eating; Emotion regulation; Health behavior

