|
Citation
|
Zwemer C, Kartiko S, Forssten MP, Zebley JA, Hughes JD, Sarani B, Mohseni S. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2023; 8(1): e001181.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38156275
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Existing study findings on firearms-related injury patterns are largely skewed towards males, who comprise the majority of this injury population. Given the paucity of existing data for females with these injuries, we aimed to elucidate the demographics, injury patterns, and outcomes of firearms-related injury in females compared with males in the USA.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Wounds, Gunshot; gender; mortality; morbidity