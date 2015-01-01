Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) refer to negative events of childhood. Research has demonstrated relationships between ACEs and adult mental and physical difficulties. Fewer studies have examined potential moderators of these relationships. This study assessed the role of character strengths in the relationship between ACEs and negative physical and mental health outcomes in adulthood. An online sample of 1,491 adults completed questionnaires measuring character strengths, exposure to ACEs, and aspects of physical/mental health.



RESULTS replicated previous findings that ACEs and character strengths are each meaningfully related to health outcomes. Gratitude and self-regulation were generally indicative of better health outcomes, kindness and appreciation of beauty of poorer outcomes. Character strengths remained meaningful correlates of adult behavioral and emotional health even when controlling for ACEs. Character strengths did not moderate the relationship between ACEs and health, suggesting that character strengths do not mitigate the effects of ACEs, but do make an independent contribution to physical and mental health.

