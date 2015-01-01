Abstract

The will-to-live is a specific indicator of subjective well-being. This article aimed to test the psychometric features of the Will-to-Live Scale (WTLS) for adult workers, and the relations of different psycho-social variables with will-to-live. The sample included 402 full-time workers, aged between 18 and 65 years. Confirmatory factor analysis revealed that the one-dimensional model of the WTLS is good. Measurement invariance by gender and reliability were adequate. Subsequent analysis showed that the WTLS scores were significantly and negatively related to workplace loneliness, and positively associated with self-esteem and satisfaction with life. Satisfaction with job life was linked to increased will-to-live. Psychological measures accounted for a larger proportion of the explained variance in WTLS than the demographic measures.

