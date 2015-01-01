SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hedlund E, Lönngren C. Int. J. Emerg. Manage. 2022; 17(3/4): e323.

(Copyright © 2022, Inderscience Publishers)

10.1504/IJEM.2022.125164

unavailable

Abstract

In early 2020, decision makers in Stockholm were concerned that intensive care units (ICUs) would fill up because of the massive spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, they decided that a group of doctors, a construction company and the Swedish Armed Forces would build a temporary hospital inside an exhibition hall. Using field study observations and in-depth interviews, this study investigates the role of boundary spanners and leadership in crisis management and team learning. Two types of boundary spanners were prevalent: the 'Leader' and the 'Expert', and together they are crucial for successful crisis management, and for team learning. This study contributes to filling a gap in research regarding the role of boundary spanners in team learning within and across teams.

RESULTS show that research into boundary spanners and team learning can use the variables in Edmondson's team learning model for thematic data analysis, and to describe and understand how boundary spanners can contribute to learning within and across teams, when collaborating in the mutual management of crises.

Keywords: boundary spanners; Edmondson's team learning model; crisis management; Covid-19; collaboration.


Language: en
