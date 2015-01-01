Abstract

How does the human's limitation of limited working memory affect team-working in an emergency? This study was aimed to explore the effects through the use of a response information system (RIS). A RIS was developed and tested through standard software test matrices. A quasi-experimental study was then conducted to obtain empirical data. A total of 200 members of the fire and civil defence (FSCD) divided into two groups participated in the study. IBM AMOS based structural equation modelling (SEM) approach was used to obtain the results. This research implies that, with the emerging complexity in urban living and high-impact disasters, it has become crucial for the emergency response and rescue authority to redesign the response services for better acquisition, dissemination, and utilisation of response information.



Keywords: emergency; team performance; response information systems.

Language: en