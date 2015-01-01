Abstract

This study investigated Nigeria's emergency management system's (EMS) capacity considering its resource availability and communication ability. Both qualitative and quantitative methods through questionnaire and interview with staff of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police force (NPF), Federal road safety corps (FRSC), Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and National Hospital (NH) were adopted. Limited resources, lack of welltrained personnel, communication equipment and networks, and technological facilities to support rapid response affects effective disaster management in Nigeria. Likewise, poor coordination, lack of cooperation and integration between different actors and mismanagement and unwise use of resources. There is a need to improve accountability to create a viable, effective and efficient EMS that conform to global standards. And the National Disaster Management Framework (NDMF) should be effectively implemented.



CONCLUSION contended that more collaboration, cooperation and integration in the public-private-partnership are needed to improve resource utilisation and regular training programs must be established.



Keywords: disaster management; emergency preparedness; institutional capability; resource availability; communication ability and response.

Language: en