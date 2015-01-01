Abstract

Hand tools were designed to increase workplace efficiency by improving work performance, preventing injuries, and increasing product quality. However, improper tool selection can cause costly losses and long-term decreases in productivity and safety. To prevent this, hand tool selection should be based on both engineering and ergonomics evaluations. This literature review provided a literature foundation for creating such hand tool selection method by reviewing over 100 hand tool research articles from 1945 to 2020 and categorised them into two categories: comprehensive hand tool evaluation systems and ergonomics hand tool evaluation studies. The literature from the two categories' research topics was summarised in two tables. Existing hand tool evaluation systems emphasised hand tool design and hazard outputs; ergonomics hand tool studies focused on users' feedback and user-tool performance. It became apparent that no comprehensive evaluation method reveals that no system can adequately provide buyers with sufficient information to make reasonable purchasing decisions. This literature review revealed the limitations of existing hand tool evaluation systems and ergonomics hand tool studies, presenting the future need for a financially-oriented, comprehensive hand tool evaluation system.



Keywords: hand tool; ergonomics; evaluation; checklist; guide.

Language: en