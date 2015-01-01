Abstract

The objective of this study is to compare two combat boots (boot A and boot B). There is no study available in regards to differences in the kinetic responses amongst the Indian population. Ten (n = 10) trained, physically fit, non-smoking healthy male adults from Indian infantry soldiers with normal gait volunteered for the study. Three peak ground reaction forces (GRFs): medial-lateral (Fx), anterior-posterior (Fy) and vertical (Fz) were measured using the Kistler force platform. The heel strike (HS), toe off (TO), thrust (TH), propulsive force (PF) and Braking Force (BF) GRFs parameters were analysed. The significant differences were checked using a statistical analysis. It has been found that Fy was more significant in both the feet (left foot - R2: 95.61% and right foot - R2: 94.62%). The results of the present study indicate that boot B minimised the peak GRFs with the above mentioned parameters except TH.



Keywords: ground reaction forces; GRFs; over-use injuries; marching; military boot; foot prevention.

