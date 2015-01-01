|
Marzullo J, Farahani A, Fendley M. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2023; 10(3): 311-329.
(Copyright © 2023, Inderscience Publishers)
Decision aids are developed to ease cognitive load on operators interacting with complex automated systems; however, critical human components are often ignored during design. Finding an appropriate balance of automated assistance and operator trust is paramount in achieving optimal output from the human-automation interaction. Establishing a consistent metric of trust measurement will enhance the functional design of automated decision support, especially as the use of eye tracking opens the field to the use of real-time measurements. This study tasks participants to make measurements, assisted by a decision aid system, within a bone defect model image. The study tests for correlation between eye tracking data and participant trust survey answers.
