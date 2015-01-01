Abstract

Mobile phone use may affect human's cognitive function, so this study aimed to assess the relationship between mobile phone use and cognitive function. This cross-sectional study was conducted on 132 office workers. The effect of using mobile phones for conversation and social networks during a day, at the workplace and before sleep on working memory, attention and response time was measured using Wechsler and Stroop tests. The average use of mobile phone during the day and night was 49.8 minutes for conversation and 145.8 minutes for using social networks. With the increase in the duration of conversation by a mobile phone during the day and night, the memory recall score decreased significantly, and duration of using mobile phone at work for social networks, significantly increased interference time and decreased reverse memory. The results of this study showed that using a mobile phone could affect some aspects of cognitive function.



Keywords: mobile phone; smartphone; cognitive function; attention; response time; working memory; office workers; cognitive ergonomics; Stroop test; Wechsler test.

Language: en