Abstract

In order to study depression and hope among university students Depression Scale was developed by Uddin and Rahman, (2005); and adapted Bangla version (Joarder & Khan, 2015) of Trait Hope scale were administered on 300 (male= 150, female=150) students of Rajshahi University. All the participants were selected randomly. Along with the questionnaires, personal information blank was also administered to collect some demographic characteristics of the respondents related to the study. The results were analyzed by employing one way ANOVA and t-test. The result of the study indicated that female students had high level of depression and hope than male students. Another result showed that students of low socio-economic status reported high level of depression than students of middle and upper socio-economic status. Again, students from lower socio-economic status also reported low level of hope as compared to the students of middle and higher socio-economic status. On the other hand, students from middle socio-economic status showed higher level depression than students of higher socio-economic status. Besides these, no significant differences of hope had been found between students with middle and higher socio-economic status.

Language: en