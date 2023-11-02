|
Raj V, Dandona A. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2023; 11(2).
(Copyright © 2023, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)
This study intends to investigate the causes for traumatic bonding in abusive marital relationships. It seeks to explain why abused women find it difficult to leave their abusive partner and the relationship with them. In the process, the study also touches upon the various strata of domestic abuse as a complex and multidimensional issue. To this end, semi-structured interviews with 11 married or ever-married abused women between the ages of 20-49 were conducted.
Language: en