Abstract

Mental health issues in India are a public health concern today and adequate action is required to address the same. Adolescents are in a critical phase of life that can have a long-term impact on their overall functioning. Recent studies have focused on the prevalence and differences in male and female mental health disorders in India, however, considering the wide socio-cultural fabric of India, these findings have been known to differ among specific populations and with socio-demographic profiles. Therefore, the present study aims to explore the difference in male and female mental health functioning among late adolescents in schools in the National Capital Region, India. The study sample included 235 school-going adolescents (male= 109; female = 126) who were in the age range of 15-19 years, recruited from schools via convenience sampling method. The data was collected using self-report questionnaires and analyzed using SPSS 23.0. Comparison of significant differences between means using t-test indicated that females had poorer emotional, social, and psychological well-being and overall poorer mental health as compared to males. This study, thus, highlights the need for understanding socio-cultural backgrounds wherein girls are vulnerable and susceptible to developing mental health disorders. By doing so, we can develop more effective strategies to support the mental health and well-being of girls in schools in India, who can then prove to be effective contributors to the psychological capital of the nation and can go on to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

