Abstract

The main goal of the present study was to examine psychological help-seeking intention among undergraduate students. A total of three hundred students were randomly selected from Rajshahi University of Bangladesh to measure the help-seeking intention by administering a Bangla-translated (Barman & Sutradhar, 2022) General Help-Seeking Questionnaire (Wilson et al., 2005). The data were analyzed by using t-test, one-way ANOVA, and post-hoc tukey test. The results revealed that there was no significant difference in help-seeking intention in respect of sex. The results also stated that rural areas students were significantly (t = 8.085, p < 0.01) less intended to seek help than urban areas students. Additionally, higher socioeconomic class students were significantly (F =168.282, p < 0.01) more intended to seek help than middle and lower socioeconomic class students.

Language: en