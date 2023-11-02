Abstract

This study examined Academic achievement and suicide ideation differences in boys' and girls' students, in a sample of 400 school students (200 Boys and 200 Girls). Using randomized sampling total of 400 boys and girls school students were taken from Kota city of Rajasthan State. The suicide ideation scale by Devendra Singh Sisodia and Vibhuthi Bhatnagar was administered to the selected sample. Last year academic scores were used for academic achievement scores. t-test was applied to understand the significant impact of these variables. The result of the study indicated that girls' students have high suicidal thoughts as compared to boys' students. And boys have high academic achievement as compared to girls' students. Where many factors that affect girls more as compared to boys students also lead them toward suicidal ideation. Other factors like academic pressure, peer pressure, physical and clinical disorders, distance from family members, substance dependency, and the schedule for day-to-day activities also play important roles in it.

Language: en