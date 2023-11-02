Abstract

Talking or hearing about the term "Sex" is more than enough to question the dignity of a person but engaging in the act would not be such an issue, the population of India, itself justifies this statement. Sex education is not included in the curriculum, despite the fact that students today receive education in all areas, be it academic or co-curricular activities. Everybody is a fan of technology and social media these days, youth's attitude is being evolved and it's developing more positively towards sex Education but there are many things to be taught by a professional for proper clarity and as the children don't have easy access to the same, they find some alternatives in the world of technology which is impacting many areas in their life. In view of such an issue, the present study attempted to examine the relationship between the Attitude toward sex education affecting self-esteem and sexual assaults among youth. 200 youth participants from Delhi (Mean age=20.735 and SD=2.346) voluntarily participated in the study using the snowball sampling technique. Rosenberg's Self-esteem scale, Attitude scale towards sex education, and sexual assault severity scale (SASS) were used to measure the variables. Correlation, found using SPSS, between Attitude toward sex education and self-esteem was weak (r=0.139) and Attitude towards sex education and sexual assaults was inversely correlated (r=-0.0086). If the sample size would've been more the results could be strongly correlated positively and negatively respectively. However, the findings open new avenues of research for sex education and sexual assaults in other states of India as well.

