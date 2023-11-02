Abstract

Currently, child maltreatment remains to be a major health as well as social welfare problem across the world. In India, thousands and thousands of children, from all kinds of socioeconomic backgrounds, different ages, religions and cultures are victims of childhood abuse and every single day, millions more at an increasing risk. It has been established through multiple researches that exposure to any form of childhood abuse or maltreatment negatively affects the present and future academic performance, along with the emotional and psychological well-being of a child. The purpose of this paper is to provide a literature synthesis of how child maltreatment impacts the educational and mental health of children and also a small discussion on how teachers and professionals play a huge role in this respect.

Language: en