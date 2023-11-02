Abstract

Aim: To study the aggression among working married and unmarried women. Objectives: (1) To identify the level of aggression among working and non-working women. (2) To identify the level of aggression among married and unmarried women. (3) To identify the level of aggression among working and non-working married and unmarried women. Method: The study was conducted among 60 women. The group was further divided into two sub-groups of 30 working (15 married, 15 unmarried) and 30 non-working (15 married, 15 unmarried) women. Aggression scale developed by Dr. G. P. Mathur and Dr. Raj Kumari Bhatnagar was used to analyse the data with the help of "ANOVA". Result: F value of working non-working women was 7.94, F value of married and unmarried women was 1.07, F value of working non-working married and unmarried women was 3.10. Mean difference of working and non-working women was 165.1 and 174.7 respectively. Thus, Ho1 was rejected and Ho2 and Ho3 was accepted. Conclusion: Non-Working women are comparatively more aggressive than the working women. There is no difference between married and unmarried women on aggression. Also, there is no difference between working and non-working married and unmarried women.

