Abstract

Child sexual abuse affects people of all sexes, regardless of caste, colour, religion, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status. Intense trauma and emotional issues brought on by sexual abuse result in severe short- and long-term behavioural issues. The study aims to check the close relationship between child sexual abuse and sexual well-being among young adulthood, ages 18 - 25 and a range of positive and negative aspects of women's and men's sexual well-being. A sample of N=102 college students (47 Females and 55 Males) from autonomous college was taken with all the participants being between the age range of 18-25. The Child Sexual Abuse Questionnaire and Short Sexual Well-being Scale was used to measure the relationship of Child sexual Abuse and Sexual Well-being respectively. Spearman Correlation and Mann Whitney U Test were used for statistical analysis of the collected data.



FINDINGS of the study revealed that there is negative negligible relationship between Child Sexual Abuse and Sexual Well-being among young adults.

