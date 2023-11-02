Abstract

This article provides an in-depth exploration of the psychological impact of crime on victims, drawing on both existing research and the results of a survey conducted by the author. The survey aimed to gather information on the types of crimes that have the most significant psychological impact, the specific negative emotions experienced by victims, and their coping strategies. The study highlights the physical, emotional, and financial consequences of crime for victims and emphasizes the importance of addressing their psychological needs for their recovery and well-being. The article also examines the factors that contribute to victimization, such as individual, situational, and societal factors. The findings of the study suggest that a more nuanced understanding of the psychological impact of crime on victims is necessary to develop effective interventions and support services. Ultimately, the article underscores the need for greater attention to victims' psychological well-being in criminal justice systems and society at large.

