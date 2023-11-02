Abstract

Aggression is a behavior or an action that can be expressed by inflicting harm or injury intentionally towards others. It is concerning issue in school as it is a major source where an individual can learn or unlearn any behavior. Adolescent phase involves fundamental changes i.e., Social, Physical, Emotional and Aggression and Self-esteem can be common and central part of this stage. The research aimed to examine the significant difference on aggression and self-esteem among middle adolescents in government schools and in private schools. A sample size comprising of 220 adolescents (110 government schools and 110 private schools) within the age range of 14 to 17 years was taken from the schools of East Delhi. Aggression scale (AS) by Mathur and Bhatnagar & Self-esteem Scale by Rosenberg were administered for data collection. The data was analyzed using independent sample t test & descriptive statistics i.e., Mean & standard deviation. The results indicated there is no significant difference between middle adolescents in government schools and in private schools on aggression and self-esteem.

Language: en