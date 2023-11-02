Abstract

The following document talks about the analysis of the accident data provided by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Accident Department and the solutions that can be suggested to them regarding their training and development techniques or methods. The study focuses on the use of data pointers such as age, type of accident (minor, major, fatal) and the time/demographics of the accident during the years of 2018 to 2022, and deals with the usage of Contextual Mediated accident model to create inferences and suggestions about the profile(s) of drivers involved in the accident.

