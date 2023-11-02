Abstract

Adolescence, the transitional phase between childhood and maturity, demands adequate supervision and support to navigate the challenges that may arise during this vulnerable period. Without proper guidance, adolescents may grapple with setbacks, disappointments, and even contemplate suicide, a significant public health concern with around 703,000 reported suicides and countless attempts. Suicide ranks as the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds globally, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue. Adolescents face various challenges in managing their personal, social, and academic lives, often succumbing to stress, negative life events, depression, and feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. Recognizing hope as a crucial element for motivation and survival, researchers devised a six-week hope module to mitigate suicidal ideation in teenagers. The study, employing a two-group pre and post experimental design with 60 participants, revealed a significant reduction in suicidal ideation among those exposed to the hope intervention. The mean score before the intervention was 11.70, decreasing significantly to 10.33 post-intervention. The calculated d scores indicated a substantial improvement in the Hope Intervention group (1.33) compared to the control group (.20) at a statistically significant level of.001. In conclusion, the findings suggest that hope intervention effectively reduces the risk of suicidal ideation among adolescents, emphasizing the importance of incorporating hope-based training to alleviate the burden of this critical mental health issue.

Language: en