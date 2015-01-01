Abstract

Despite a marked increase in electric bicycle (e-bike) research, few studies have looked at how parents or caretakers use e-bikes specifically to transport children. This is a missed opportunity, as parenthood often results in increased auto dependence. Getting more parents or caretakers on e-bikes or to continue biking would align with policies aimed at decreasing automobile dependence and increasing physical activity. This paper presents findings from in-depth interviews aimed to understand how families used e-bikes daily to transport their children, what factors motivated them to start, and what encourages them to continue this practice. Twenty parents and caretakers in the San Francisco Bay Area of the United States participated in the interviews which resulted in the following findings: e-bikes increased accessibility to communities, provided opportunities for greater physical activity, substituted for car trips, and allowed for more family quality time with the added benefit of reducing stress. The interviews also uncovered barriers like price and social stigmas, especially among less experienced or less committed cyclists. Finally, context matters. Bike infrastructure, local policies, and a supportive biking culture make it more likely that barriers would be overcome. More research is needed to understand the prevalence of family use of e-bikes, particularly in places with less supportive bike infrastructure and culture.

