Abstract

The satisfaction of road users is one of the main goals of any highway authority. This study evaluates and identifies factors that affect users' satisfaction with the road network. A questionnaire was used to collect the data in this study. The survey questions were categorized into four latent variables through exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis: road conditions with respect to drive, safety management, road conditions while ongoing construction, and road user satisfaction. Structural equation modeling was used to explore the satisfaction of users while accounting for latent constructs affecting their behavior. The results showed that factors related to safety management and policies regarding construction activities were significantly related to users' satisfaction. These findings indicate that as long as traffic safety and disruptions are managed appropriately, road users are satisfied with their driving experience. Several strategies were recommended to improve these factors. The method described in the study can provide highway authorities and public agencies with a useful guideline to identify factors that affect road users' satisfaction.

