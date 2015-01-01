Abstract

A modal shift from car to bicycling could produce broad benefits for transportation efficiency, energy consumption, environmental quality, public health, and quality of life. While major cities in the US have promoted bicycling through a combination of investments in infrastructure and soft programs, bicycling remains at less than 4% of trips across major US cities compared to more than 10% in many European cities. This research explores differences in characteristics between current bicyclists (including recreational bicyclists, utilitarian bicyclists, and bike enthusiasts), potential bicyclists (people who do not regularly bicycle but have positive attitudes toward biking), and unlikely bicyclists (people who do not have positive attitudes toward biking). The characteristics examined include socio-demographics, transportation resources, perceptions of transportation modes, and attitudinal factors. Data come from the California Millennials Dataset 2015, a statewide survey of residents in the Millennial Generation and Generation X. A multinomial regression model shows that potential bicyclists have more limited transportation resources than unlikely bicyclists and differ with respect to many attitudinal factors and perceptions. The results may be helpful in developing strategies for promoting an increase in bicycling as a mode of transportation.

