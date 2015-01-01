|
Hui T, Kelley S, Morton C. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2023; 17(5): 459-472.
Dockless bike-sharing schemes have become more prevalent in cities around the world. While interest grows in studying their usage in larger cities with well-established transit systems, their role in expanding mid-sized cities that are more automobile-dependent remains understudied. This paper evaluates how dockless bike-sharing can provide a last-mile solution by connecting existing bus stops with destinations through an analysis of data collected from 111,155 unique trips over a five-month trial period of a dockless bike sharing scheme in Reno-Sparks, Nevada, USA in the summer of 2018. We classify trips by frequency of use and adjacency to bus stops into four categories and apply multivariate models to determine the link between trip occurrence and the immediate environment.
Language: en
Dockless bike share; early adopter; multinomial logistic regression model; Network GIS