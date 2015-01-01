Abstract

Cities worldwide are developing and implementing strategies to promote the bicycle as a viable and competitive mobility option, to foster the development of resilient, livable, accessible, inclusive, and low-carbon societies. Nevertheless, empirical evidence has shown that equity issues have been far less addressed during bicycle planning and decision-making processes, regardless of the importance of the social dimension within the sustainable mobility policy. Therefore, to explore the distributional impacts of bicycle-related benefits in cities around the globe, this article delves into the current literature encompassing distributive justice frameworks and equity-oriented assessments. Our review revealed that often the distributional effects of bicycle planning are context-dependent, with projects and investments targeting central, advantaged, and wealthy areas of cities. Quantitative assessments identified that bicycle benefits such as infrastructure coverage, cycling trips, accessibility, and health gains are unevenly distributed in cities, not addressing the needs of disadvantaged and vulnerable population groups. Moreover, despite the current predominance of quantitative frameworks to examine the equity impacts of cycling, a considerable increase in qualitative and alternative approaches has been observed, including the role of bicycle advocacy, individual characteristics, and institutional perspectives in the distributive process. Whereas empirical evidence suggests that bicycle planning and decision-making processes often overlook equity issues, this article discusses methodological strengths and limitations and future research pathways to support planners, politicians, and practitioners toward more equitable approaches.

Language: en