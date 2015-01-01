|
Huang Z, Loo BPY. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2023; 17(6): 592-614.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
The urban population are increasingly suffering from rising transport costs, worsening air quality, longer commuting time, and traffic congestion. Although much scholarly attention has focused on modeling urban traffic congestion, news contents about traffic jam have rarely been examined systematically. This study selects 12 large metropolitan cities across Asia (Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, and Singapore), Oceania (Auckland and Sydney), Europe (London) and North America (Los Angeles and Toronto) for an in-depth content analysis. More than 40,000 pieces of congestion-related articles in the 2009-2018 period have been identified in the local news media of these cities. We apply techniques of text analytics to analyze underlying themes in relation to sustainable transport and congestion-mitigation measures. Also, a sentiment analysis is conducted to examine the level of frustration expressed.
Language: en
congestion frustration; metropolitan cities; natural language processing; news media; thematic content analysis; Traffic congestion