Abstract

As in many cities, utilitarian cycling is part of Toronto's climate strategy. For this tactic to work, cycling must occur throughout the city, yet despite most of the city's suitable short trips (60%) occurring in the suburbs, suburban residents cycle far less for transport than downtown residents where most cycling infrastructure is found. Nonetheless, some people in suburban areas cycle for transport, but little research focuses on suburban cycling. This has important implications for health, climate and equity. We used generalized structural equation modeling to analyze data from a survey of factors influencing utilitarian and recreational cycling among residents of a lower-income auto-oriented suburb lacking utilitarian cycling infrastructure (n = 215). Principal component analysis was used to develop latent attitudinal variables. The strongest predictors of utilitarian cycling were the frequency of recreational cycling, bike ownership, knowing people who bike, being male, and owning fewer cars. The strongest predictors of recreational cycling were bicycle ownership, knowing people who bike, knowing where to access repairs, and having attitudes strongly related to health and safety. Utilitarian cycling did not influence the frequency of recreational cycling. None of the latent attitudinal variables influenced utilitarian cycling. However, respondents scoring high in the expense and theft variable were more likely to live in lower income households. Those in higher income households scored higher on the health and safety variable.



RESULTS suggest group rides, access to bicycles and repairs, and ways to meet people who bike may be useful interventions to increase utilitarian cycling in suburban communities.

Language: en