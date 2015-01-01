Abstract

Understanding how bike-share interacts with public transit is vital to determining the potential benefits of bike-share on the existing urban transportation system. This study examines the effects of bike-share users' socio-demographics and trip features on whether bike-share users integrate or substitute public transit by conducting a questionnaire survey of Seoul's bike-share users. The multinomial logistic model (MLM) was used for the statistical analysis. Our results showed that the bike-share's trip purpose and perceived utility are significantly associated with the modal integration and substitution between bike-share and public transit. In particular, bike-share users are more likely to integrate with public transit when they make utilitarian trips near public transit stations. Furthermore, those who substitute public transit intended to save travel costs and exercise. The study's findings can be utilized for establishing strategies to maximize the utility of bike-share in conjunction with the public transit system.

Language: en