Abstract

Owing to consumer demand and government initiatives focused on combating climate change the electric vehicles adoption is expanding around the globe. In 2030, more than 100 million such vehicles are expected to be on the road, compared to about seven million currently. There is obviously an electric future in transport, as a result there will be a natural increase of accidents involving electric vehicles & various risks associated with these vehicles. Currently there are not many cases of accidents therefore the rescue services & preparedness to deal with such accidents are still partially open point for discussion. This paper presents the potential risk exposures and need for preparedness to deal with these risks & road accidents related to Electric vehicles in Kuwait.

Language: en