Abstract

The transport system has a crucial role in economic and social processes. In emergency conditions, a resilient infrastructure has to keep supply chains active through mobilising people and goods. Accordingly, administrations are increasingly using tools such as decision support systems to assist decisionmakers through the evolution of crisis phenomena. The most modern decision support systems will have a modular structure, where acquisition and analysis layers must be recursive. Moreover, innovative solutions let to employ a wide range of data acquired through information and communication technologies and sources of information provided by volunteers. This trend makes real-time information and monitoring a cornerstone to allow decision-makers to implement plans considering the transport system's current conditions and the emergency phases. Thus, the present paper aims to provide a brief critical analysis of the approaches and models developed, highlighting the progress made and their limitations. Finally, the proposal for a general and flexible architecture is outlined; it allows the public administration to approach emergencies by extending the decision-making phases to the various professionals involved in the resolution for a specific instance, thus evaluating the system's optimum solutions in managing: the evacuation process; resources allocation and displacement.

