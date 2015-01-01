Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AV) have the potential to improve mobility, enhance traffic safety, and provide societal benefits. To date, users' attitudes toward the adoption of AVs have been mainly extracted from questionnaire surveys among participants that were not directly exposed to AVs. Thus, there is a need to (a) record users' opinions toward AVs before and after they are exposed to the technology, and (b) investigate how demographic factors affect these perceptions and attitudes. This paper compared the attitudes of drivers (N=101) toward AVs before and after being exposed to an interactive, high-fidelity driving simulator that replicated the AV user experience. The analysis examined differences within and between age groups (younger, middle-aged, and older adults) with respect to Intention to Use, Barriers, and Acceptance. Investigation of the gender-related impacts was also performed and documented. The results provided evidence that the perceptions and attitudes of AVs from older and middle-aged adults significantly improved after driving simulator exposure. Older participants and females showed the greatest positive changes in Intention to Use, Barriers, and Acceptance. The study further showcased the value of exposing users to an AV driving simulator as an efficient way to promote users' acceptance of AV technology.

