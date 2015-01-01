Abstract

The mobility of people, services and movement of goods is always considered as an essential economic-spatial factor. In addition, free movement is associated with the aim of achieving the desired goals and satisfying socio-economic, cultural and political needs in different places. This point creates different travel patterns and complications, which are usually influenced by physical, demographic, cultural and socio-economic factors that most studies have found. This research aims to identify the factors affecting the user's travel behaviour by acquiring more complete knowledge, systematic literature review (SLR), visual bibliometric analysis based on the characteristics and factors of travel behaviour and 120 selected publications in recent decades. Combining the data allowed us to select 62 publications and link them to the characteristics of travel behaviour and its factors. The results show that the complexity of travel behaviour requires a better assessment of resources and problems and predicting the impact of future trends. On the other hand, the population, the growing levels and mixing of multiculturalism and the influence of behavioural communication are increasing, and their influence should not be neglected, so the path of changing travel behaviour should be considered. This means that everyone's travel standards and assumptions need to be re-examined.

Language: en