|
Citation
|
Mao Q, Yu L, Zhang J, Yang F, Wang H. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 7-13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Interventions using sensor technologies have the potential to facilitate balance improvement in clinical practice and, to some extent, are recommended as an alternative to traditional physical therapies. However, whether sensor-based technologies differ from traditional physical therapies in improving older adults' balance remains unclear. Our systematic review identified 25 randomized controlled trials for the meta-analysis. The findings showed that sensor-based interventions performed better than traditional physical therapies in improving balance performance (mean difference = -0.448s, p < 0.001). In subgroup analyses by dividing sensors into three categories (i.e., optical, perception, and wearable sensors), interventions using optical sensors were more effective than traditional physical therapies (mean difference = -0.681s, p < 0.001); while no significant differences were found for the interventions using perception sensors (mean difference = -0.226 s, p =0.106) and wearable sensors (mean difference = -0.490s, p < 0.328) as compared to traditional physical therapies.
Language: en