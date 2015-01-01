Abstract

Touch screens have become increasingly used for many personal technologies. However, older adults have trouble using touch screen interfaces. The general assumption is that older adults struggle with touch screen devices because they are unfamiliar with the technology and that with practice, they will become proficient. This study provides evidential support of a probable physiological barrier contributing to some older adults' touch screen difficulties. In our study, participants (7 older adults, 10 younger adults) had to press a touch screen button to get information while driving. Older adults disproportionately failed attempts to hit this button. Video analysis showed that even when older adults hit the target button correctly while driving with an appropriate amount of force and duration of touch, the screen sometimes failed to register their command. This suggests that a minimally documented but present age-related physiological reason likely contributes to older adults' reduced ability to successfully interact with touch screens.

