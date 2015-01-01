Abstract

In this study, we validate and extend previous theoretical and empirical work on the design of visualizations to support decision makers using interfaces with high levels of information density and evolving constraints. Prior research proposed and validated a theoretical framework of task complexity to facilitate the systematic evaluation of uncertainty visualizations for these contexts. We adopted this approach to the evaluation of visualizations of uncertainty, displaying hurricane visualizations on a map rather than abstract symbols on a grid, manipulating the dispersion of visualizations, and varying an additional visuospatial element--visualization orientation--to improve the ecological validity of the experimental task. The results of this study provide evidence for the utility of a task complexity framework for research on the visualization efficacy.

Language: en