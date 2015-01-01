Abstract

PURPOSE of this study was to identify what information helicopter pilots need and when to present that information based on the phase of the mission. The study included a cross-sectional online survey of all qualified active-duty UH-60 pilots in the Army (289 respondents used in analyses) followed by focus groups. The study questionnaire included demographics items and 31 pieces of information the respondents were asked to rate for three phases of flight. Analysis showed that pilots prefer different information depending on the mission phase, and that commissioned (1LT - MAJ) and warrant officers (WO1 - CW5) prioritize information differently. Also, they prefer to receive information visually with only a few alerts received audibly. In support of the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program, these findings will assist the Holistic Situational Awareness and Decision-Making (HSA-DM) project team to develop systems that reduce the cognitive load pilots experience.

