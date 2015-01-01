|
Sato T, Inman J, Politowicz MS, Chancey ET, Yamani Y. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 51-56.
Trust is expected to be a critical construct that drives successful use of advanced air mobility technologies. As yet, though, the role of trust in human-autonomy interaction is underexplored. Kaber (2018) argues that autonomy requires the highest level of three independent dimensions - viability, independence, and self-governance. The present study examined whether trust varies across the three dimensions of autonomy under varying levels of risk. Participants in the high-risk group read a series of vignettes on a drone that delivers medical supplies over a city where the current study was conducted. Participants in the low-risk group read a series of vignettes on a drone that delivers fast food over a fictitious city. Each vignette described a drone that is either autonomous (i.e., possesses all dimensions) or automated (i.e., one of the dimensions is compromised).
