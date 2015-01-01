Abstract

The remarkable level of safety of aviation operations is due, in part, to Federal Aviation Administration requirements and guidance that govern civilian aviation activities in the United States National Airspace System. At times, these requirements and guidelines need reevaluation and updating--for example, due to a known change in the pilot workforce or with flight deck technology. This paper provides examples of when this may be necessary, and explains the role that human factors research plays in this process. One objective of this paper is to make the case that it is necessary to periodically review and update requirements and guidance, even if the equipment or technology haven't changed; often the human operators have changed or additional information is now available. Additionally, the process described here may be applicable to international aviation authorities, other federal agencies, and the private sector, as a best practice and critical safety initiative.

