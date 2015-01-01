|
Citation
|
Schuler PT, Yang XJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 97-103.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examined the impact of experience on individuals' dependence behavior and response strategies when interacting with imperfect automation. 41 participants used an automated aid to complete a dual-task scenario comprising of a compensatory tracking task and a threat detection task. The entire experiment was divided into four quarters and multi-level models (MLM) were built to investigate the relationship between experience and the dependent variables.
Language: en