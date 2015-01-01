Abstract

This study examined the impact of experience on individuals' dependence behavior and response strategies when interacting with imperfect automation. 41 participants used an automated aid to complete a dual-task scenario comprising of a compensatory tracking task and a threat detection task. The entire experiment was divided into four quarters and multi-level models (MLM) were built to investigate the relationship between experience and the dependent variables.



RESULTS show that compliance and reliance behaviors and performance scores significantly increased as participants gained more experience with automation. In addition, as the experiment progressed, a significant number of participants adapted to the automation and resorted to an extreme use response strategy. The findings of this study suggest that automation response strategies are not static and most individual operators eventually follow or discard the automation. Understanding individual response strategies can support the development of individualized automation systems and improve operator training.

