Abstract

AI technologies hold the potential to improve safety, efficiency, and user experience in automotive and mobility applications, yet to make them useful tools they need to effectively team with humans. Based on field research and experiences on how people coordinate, descriptive models of joint activity propose requirements for effective coordination that can inform the design of cooperative competencies of AI technologies in this domain. Yet, the usefulness of joint activity constructs for design is not only determined by their theoretical validity but also by their practical ability to influence designers. To enable the broader adoption of joint activity constructs, our study aims to characterize the context of design in the automotive industry and develop design guidance to support joint activity. We present our ongoing work to evaluate the ability of these constructs to inform design and to understand their fit within the context of design in the automotive industry.

Language: en