Abstract

Efforts to optimize automated alarm systems have introduced the use of supplementary graphical proactive monitoring displays (GPMDs) that promote salient deviation detection alongside alarms. This study proposes the incorporation of newer, adaptable automation techniques, which afford operators control over an automated alarm's reliability, in combination with GPMDs to further optimize these systems. A 2 (choice in reliability) x 2 (supplementary display) case-control match design was used to examine effects on task performance, operator mood, trust in automation, and subjective workload using an open-source version of the NASA Multi-Attribute Task Battery (OpenMATB).



RESULTS indicate that experimental participants rated the automation significantly higher on a trust in automation subscale than those in the control group. Few negative findings indicate it would be worthwhile to continue investigating the proposed system adaptations to determine if there are benefits to be gained from their application in realworld scenarios where risk of failure is especially dangerous.

