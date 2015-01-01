|
Parker T, Henning R. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 117-122.
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Efforts to optimize automated alarm systems have introduced the use of supplementary graphical proactive monitoring displays (GPMDs) that promote salient deviation detection alongside alarms. This study proposes the incorporation of newer, adaptable automation techniques, which afford operators control over an automated alarm's reliability, in combination with GPMDs to further optimize these systems. A 2 (choice in reliability) x 2 (supplementary display) case-control match design was used to examine effects on task performance, operator mood, trust in automation, and subjective workload using an open-source version of the NASA Multi-Attribute Task Battery (OpenMATB).
