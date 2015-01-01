SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bolton ML, Hancock PA, Lee JD, Montague E, Yang XJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 137-138.

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21695067231192235

There is significant interest and research in engineering machines, algorithms, and systems that humans will trust. However, serious questions remain about trust: what it is, whether it can be measured and modeled, whether it provides useful information for engineering and design, and whether the engineering of trust will be deployed ethically. This proposed session will facilitate a discussion between leading proponents and skeptics of trust research to help provide insights into these very important questions.


