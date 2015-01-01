Abstract

Social and human factors are also important for the development of human-automation trust (HAT) besides technical factors of automation. The current article reviewed studies on the influences of social and human factors on HAT and provided a new perspective by combing Hofstede et al. (2010)'s mental programs model.



RESULTS showed that although few studies have discussed the relationships between HAT and human nature, oxytocin secretion can positively influence HAT. Then, it was found that different cultural characteristics tended to play different roles in HAT formation, however, the newest and direct evidence is still lacking. Lastly, some personality traits were verified to affect HAT, whereas the effects of other traits are still controversial across contexts. This literature review provided the need for future studies: validating how and why each level of mental programs affects HAT and clarifying the core factors and the synergies of each level of mental programs on HAT.

Language: en